Allison Tolman and Nick Frost to Star in ‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2

Allison Tolman and Nick Frost will star in the second season of CBS All Access’ “Why Women Kill” from Marc Cherry.

This season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and, finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.

Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby.

Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on.

“‘Why Women Kill’ examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal … has not,” according to CBS All Access. “The first season of ‘Why Women Kill’ details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

The series hails from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis and Marc Webb.