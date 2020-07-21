Alonzo Brooks’ Body Exhumed Following ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Episode on 16-Year-Old Cold Case
23-year-old was found dead in 2004
Margeaux Sippell | July 21, 2020 @ 12:34 PM
Last Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 12:56 PM
Netflix
The body of Alonzo Brooks, a man whose case was featured in an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries,” has been exhumed.
The FBI recently reopened the 16-year-old case about the 23-year-old Black man who went missing in 2004 after a party in the majority-white town of La Cygne, Kansas. His body wasn’t found until weeks later by the edge of a creek. The FBI is currently offering a $100,000 reward for information resulting in an arrest connected to the Brooks case.
The Brooks family said they have received new tips with information about the case since the episode of the mystery series aired earlier this month.
Local Topeka, Kansas news station KSNT was first to report the news.
Terry Meurer, co-creator of the original “Unsolved Mysteries” and executive producer of the Netflix reboot, told TheWrap that Brooks’ case is one that relies on new witnesses coming forward who that have previously remained silent. Brooks’ family has speculated that his death may have been the result of a hate crime.
“In the Alonzo Brooks case, there were a lot of kids that were at the party that night,” Meurer said. “They were all 16, some of them were underage-drinking, 16, 17, 18 years old. And those kids are now in their early 30s. There’s some in that crowd who know what happened to Alonzo.”
