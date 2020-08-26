Go Pro Today

‘Altered Carbon’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons

Series based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel had both Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie play the lead role

| August 26, 2020 @ 12:15 PM Last Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 12:16 PM
Anthony Mackie, Altered Carbon Season 2

Anthony Mackie in 'Altered Carbon' Season 2, Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has canceled its science-fiction series “Altered Carbon” after two seasons.

The series featured both Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie as the lead character, Takeshi Kovacs. It was based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel of the same name, which took place in a society where the human mind has been digitized, thus giving people the ability to upload their mind into new bodies (referred to as “sleeves”).

Kinnaman played the character in season and Mackie took over for season two. In Morgan’s book series, Kovacs’ story spans hundreds of years, many different bodies and planets. 

Also Read: 'Haunting of Bly Manor': Netflix Reveals First Look at Your New Favorite Haunted House (Photos)

The series was produced by Skydance Television and executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

Season two, which premiered earlier this year, also featured Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht.

Deadline first reported on “Altered Carbon’s” cancellation.

Last week, Netflix canceled freshman young adult series “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” after giving them season two renewals due to difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to cancel “Altered Carbon” was not related to the pandemic.

9 Actresses Who've Played Princess Diana - Or Soon Will (Photos)

  • Princess Diana Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
  • princess diana emma corrin
  • Elizabeth Debicki Princess Diana Getty
  • Kristen Stewart Princess Diana Getty
  • Naomi Watts in Diana Via YouTube
  • Julie Cox Princess in Love via YouTube
  • Genevieve O'Reilly TLC
  • Diana: A Tribute to the People's Princess via YouTube
  • Lesley Harcourt Hallmark
  • Diana_ Her True Story via YouTube
1 of 10

From Netflix’s “The Crown” to the upcoming “Spencer” movie starring Kristen Stewart

The momentous life and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, seems to never grow old for Hollywood. From "The Crown" to the upcoming film "Spencer," three actresses are currently lined up to play the People's Princess -- and several more have tried their hand at playing her in the past. From Kristen Stewart to Emma Corrin, here are nine ladies who have -- or will -- play Lady Di.

View In Gallery

Related Content