‘Altered Carbon’ Canceled by Netflix After 2 Seasons
Series based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel had both Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie play the lead role
Tim Baysinger | August 26, 2020 @ 12:15 PM
Last Updated: August 26, 2020 @ 12:16 PM
Anthony Mackie in 'Altered Carbon' Season 2, Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix has canceled its science-fiction series “Altered Carbon” after two seasons.
The series featured both Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Mackie as the lead character, Takeshi Kovacs. It was based on Richard K. Morgan’s novel of the same name, which took place in a society where the human mind has been digitized, thus giving people the ability to upload their mind into new bodies (referred to as “sleeves”).
Kinnaman played the character in season and Mackie took over for season two. In Morgan’s book series, Kovacs’ story spans hundreds of years, many different bodies and planets.
The series was produced by Skydance Television and executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.
Season two, which premiered earlier this year, also featured Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Chris Conner, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht.
Deadline first reported on “Altered Carbon’s” cancellation.
Last week, Netflix canceled freshman young adult series “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This” after giving them season two renewals due to difficulties related to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to cancel “Altered Carbon” was not related to the pandemic.
