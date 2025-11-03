‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Jimmy Fallon Faces ‘Unfair Pressure’ to Be Political Like Kimmel, Colbert

Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks it’s unfair that Jimmy Fallon is expected to be as political as Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel.

“The View” host broke down why she thought not all late-night hosts need to be political on Monday’s episode of “Behind the Table.” Griffin thought “The Tonight Show” host faced “unfair pressure” to talk politics if they do not have a calling to do so.

“I remember like Jimmy Fallon at one point was getting criticism that he’s just not as political as some of the other late-night hosts,” Griffin said. “I’m a big Jimmy Fallon fan. I don’t think that he feels personally that he has that same calling that somebody like a Kimmel or a Colbert does to be weighing in on politics.”

She added: “And I think it’s this unfair pressure that we put on people who decided to become comedians, decided to be great actors, that oh, you also need to have a strong viewpoint on all matters of public policy. I think if you feel called to, if you feel like there’s a group you want to speak out on behalf of, absolutely. But I don’t think it should be an obligation if it’s not authentic to you and to your voice to say something.”

For years, Fallon has got flak from many online for not going in as hard on politics as his late-night colleagues Kimmel and Colbert. At times he even seemed to pander to major politicians like when he had Donald Trump on during the 2016 election and messed with the candidates hair in a playful way. Fallon later admitted to regretting the moment. Trump went after Fallon after admitting to regretting having the president on “The Tonight Show.”

”Jimmy Fallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous ‘hair show’ with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have ‘humanized’ me-he is taking heat. He called & said ‘monster ratings.’ Be a man Jimmy!” Trump said on social media.