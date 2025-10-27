Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn’t Think Voters Will Elect Trump to 3rd Term ‘Even if’ He Tries It: ‘The Public’s Over It’ | Video

Alyssa Farah Griffin does not think the American people will vote for a third term presidency for Donald Trump — even if he somehow got the nomination.

While talking on the “Behind the Table” podcast, “The View” co-host laid out why she isn’t too worried about Trump possibly running for a third term in office. Griffin noted she believes the American people will be “over it” — meaning the Trump administration — by 2028.

“So I personally believe virtually any president in modern history, generally by that point in their presidency – for him, it would be the end of his second term – the public’s over it,” Griffin shared. “I just think that public sentiment is going to change. I think that we’re cyclical in nature in our politics, and the public is going to be ready for someone new. So even if he somehow pulls off getting the nomination again, I’m extremely bullish that he would not then win in a fair and free election.”

On Monday, Trump was asked if he would consider running for vice president as a way to stay in the White House. He shot down the prospect quickly by calling it “too cute.” He also danced around the topic of a possible third term as president.

“I wouldn’t do that,” he told reporters. “I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right.”

But when asked if he was ruling out a third term altogether: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean, you’ll have to tell me.”

Trump’s comments came after former White House chief strategist and convicted fraudster Steve Bannon told The Economist there “is a plan” for Trump to get a third term.

“Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” he said.