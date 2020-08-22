Alyssa Milano Counters Rose McGowan’s ‘F-ing Fraud’ Accusation: ‘Hurt People Hurt People’

Alyssa Milano shot down her former “Charmed” co-star Rose McGowan’s accusation that she is a “f–ing fraud” on Friday, an insult that came after McGowan’s Twitter rant about Joe Biden and the Democratic party, with the message “hurt people hurt people.”

“Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?” Milano tweeted late Friday. “Everyone saying sweet things–I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things–I see you. F— off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people.”

That tweet came after McGowan had posted a thread in which she claimed Milano “stole” the #MeToo movement from its founder, Tarana Burke, and “co-opted” McGowan’s own movement, the Cultural Reset, “for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist,” referring to McGowan’s accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan also said that Milano made $250,000 per week on their WB series “Charmed,” which ended in 2006, and “threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s—!'” The actress called Milano’s behavior “appalling” said she “cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF,” adding: “Now, get off my coattails you f—ing fraud.”

McGowan’s personal attack on Milano came after Milano tweeted Friday, “A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place,” a list she made in response to McGowan’s remarks the previous day, on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.”

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” McGowan wrote. “Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf—ers.”

Milano’s 26-tweet thread listing the Democratic party’s achievements in chronological order ended with her writing McGowan and “anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you.”

“It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do,” Milano added. “Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets.”

Following that thread, McGowan shared a screenshot with this statement before listing the above-mentioned criticisms of Milano: “I was raped by a TOP Democratic donor. Hillary Clinton shut down NBC’s expose of HW with one call from her spokesperson. I strongly believe Joe Biden is a rapist. DNC had Bill Clinton, serial abuser of young women (Epstein & others) speak. You want me to be pro-Dem? I know more than you will ever know about their evil. You can hide behind your convenient morality. I won’t.”

Representatives for Milano and McGowan did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Saturday.

