Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman Will Perform at Super Bowl LV

Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old National Poet Youth Laureate who became a household name after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will soon add one more notable event to her resume: the Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Gorman will recite an original poem as part of Super Bowl LV’s pregame ceremonies, airing on CBS on Feb. 7. Her poem will highlight three honorary game captains who were selected by the NFL because of their community service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three honored heroes are Trimaine Davis, a Los Angeles teacher who helped make remote learning accessible for his students and their families, Suzie Dorner, a Tampa nurse working in the COVID ICU and James Martin, a Marine veteran who helped other veterans and local youths connect with one another.

At the Jan. 20 inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Gorman received universal acclaim for her reading of “The Hill We Climb,” an original poem about uniting a divided nation. She recently signed with IMG Models and on Tuesday, she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she hinted at her own political aspirations.

“I had a math teacher who said kind of somewhat jokingly — because I was a very passionate, feisty girl, as I am today — ‘you should run for president.’ I was like, you know what? That tracks. Let’s put that on the bulletin board for the future,” Gorman told Degeneres. “In college, my twin sister would be at parties and people would be posting things on Snapchat or whatever. And she would say, ‘Don’t get a photo of me, my sister is running for president in 25 years from now. I can’t have an image coming up.'”