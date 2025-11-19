Amanda Seyfried said she’d like Sabrina Carpenter and Sydney Sweeney to join her in a potential “Mamma Mia! 3.”

“Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure ‘Mamma Mia! 3’ is a done deal,” Seyfried said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the Governor’s Ball on Sunday, though the film hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

When asked what she would like to see in a third film, the actress said she loved portraying a mother and would like to see her character Sophie with her children.

And that’s when she added in roles for for the “Espresso” singer and “Christy” star.

“Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter,” Seyfried said. “Then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

She went on to say where she sees the films’ characters, first mentioning that she knew “the three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter.”

“Meryl [Streep] is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around,” Seyfried said. “And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

The first “Mamma Mia!” hit theaters in 2008, and starred Seyfried, Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and more. Ten years later, the musical dropped its sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

While Seyfried said Carpenter could play Sophie’s cousin, fans have previously pitched the singer to come into the fold as Sophie’s daughter.

“If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan,” Seyfried said during an interview with ABC News in October 2024.



