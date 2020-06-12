Amazon Considers Pulling ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ From IMDb TV

Amazon is considering pulling “The Dukes of Hazzard” from its ad-supported streaming service, IMDb TV.

An individual with knowledge of the company’s thinking told TheWrap the streamer is re-evaluating and revisiting its content guidelines, and “Dukes of Hazzard” is among those getting a look.

The series, which ran on CBS from 1979-1985, prominently features a red car — nicknamed the “General Lee” — with the confederate flag painted on its roof. There was also a 2005 movie of the same name.

The news was first reported by Vulture.

Also Read: 'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max

The news comes amid a larger cultural conversation about systemic racism following two weeks of protests after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

On Tuesday, HBO Max pulled “Gone With the Wind,” which has been frequently criticized for glorifying the pre-Civil War south, minimizing slavery and for its racist portrayals of black people. The company plans to bring the 1939 film back at a future date, accompanied by “a discussion of its historical context” and a “denouncement” of the film’s racist content.

On Wednesday, NASCAR said it will no longer allow its fans to bring in and display the confederate flag. The confederate flag has long been a popular item displayed at NASCAR races, many of which are held in the South.