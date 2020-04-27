Amazon Fire Customers to Get Free Year-Long Subscription to Food Network Kitchen

Good news for everyone with an Amazon Fire TV or Fire Tablet — Amazon and Discovery are teaming up to offer a free, year-long subscription to the Food Network Kitchen.

Through the app, customers get access to live and on-demand cooking classes with Food Network stars like Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Alton Brown, Ina Garten, Andrew Zimmern and more. They can also stream episodes of “Barefoot Contessa,” “30 Minutes Meals,” “Brunch @ Bobby’s” and more Food Network shows ad-free, and even order home delivery for any of the ingredients used in all classes, recipes, videos, and shows.

Fire customers can find the app simply by saying “Alexa, open Food Network Kitchen” into the Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV or an Alexa-enabled Tablet. For hands-free voice control, you can use the Fire TV Cube or paired Echo device. Fire customers can sign up for the one-year trial offer by following on-screen directions within the app. For more information, go to Amazon.com/FNKpromo.

To kick off the promotion, from May 2nd to 3rd, Food Network Kitchen will present “We Cook Together Weekend,” giving at-home cooks access to special live classes from Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila. The stars will be cooking from their homes and will be answering viewers’ questions in a live Q&A.

“During this unprecedented time, I know my first instinct as a chef is to turn to my kitchen, to cook something nourishing for those I care most about,” said Bobby Flay. “Suddenly being faced with the task of cooking for yourself and family, multiple times a day, can be daunting, and we hope the Food Network Kitchen app and our #WeCookTogether weekend of live classes offer the assistance and motivation needed to plate something delicious for your loved ones.”

“When Food Network Kitchen came to Fire TV and Alexa last year, we saw how much customers love cooking with, and learning from, their favorite chefs,” said Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Many of us are spending more time cooking at home during these challenging times and are in need of a little inspiration. That’s why we are excited to offer all of our new and existing Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers a free year of access to Food Network Kitchen.”