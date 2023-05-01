Amazon Freevee Sets First Reality Competition Series to Find ‘The GOAT’

Amazon Freevee has greenlit its own reality series “The GOAT,” which will feature veteran reality stars from “The Bachelor,” “The Circle,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Love Is Blind” and more.

“The GOAT” comes from the producers of “The Bachelor” and “FBoy Island,” and the series will test fan favorite reality celebrities from other popular shows through challenges that range from mental and physical to social. Fourteen alums of other reality competitions will enter “The Goat,” but only one will come out on top to win a cash prize, and the title of GOAT (greatest of all time) along with America’s respect.

Daniel Tosh (“Tosh 2.0) will host the series, which began production in Atlanta last month.

Season 1 will feature the celebrity cast of Tayshia Adams from “The Bachelor,” Joe Amabile from “The Bachelor and “Dancing with the Stars,” Kristen Doute from “Vanderpump Rules,” Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset,” CJ Franco from “FBoy Island,” Wendell Holland from “Survivor,” Teck Holmes from “The Real World” and “The Challenge,” Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Paola Mayfield from “90 Day Fiancé,” Da’Vonne Rogers from “Big Brother” and “The Challenge,” Joey Sasso from “The Circle” and “Perfect Match,” Jason Smith from “Holiday Baking Championship,” Lauren Speed-Hamilton from “Love Is Blind,” and Jill Zaren from “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

“The Goat” is executive produced by Elan Gale and Bill Dixon, who have previously executive produced “The Bachelor” and “FBoy Island.” Anthony Anderson, Lee Eisenberg, Michael Friedman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargasm Ben Silverman, Audrey Smith, Daniel Tosh and Matthew M. Welty will also executive produce.

Dixon also serves as showrunner. Michael Shea directs. “The GOAT” is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios.