Amazon is preparing to read 2020 its eulogy with an upcoming comedy special hosted by “2 Dope Queens” star Phoebe Robinson.

Called “Yearly Departed,” the “funeral” special will feature a lineup of all-women comedians and is set to debut this winter on Amazon Prime Video. “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan will executive produce and make an appearance.

The special is described as “a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve ‘lost’ in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, ‘Yearly Departed’ will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women.”

In addition to Brosnahan, “Yearly Departed” is also executive produced by Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Linda Mendoza (“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready”) will direct. The special comes from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.

“I can’t imagine a better way to lay this unfathomably awful year to rest than giving some of the world’s funniest women the last word,” said Brosnahan. I’m grateful to our partners at Amazon Prime Video, We The Women, Bess Kalb and Done + Dusted for breathing life into our funeral and giving us all the opportunity to collectively heal through laughter,” said Brosnahan.

Robinson added, “I’m ready to put 2020 on fire like I’m barbequing at a Black family reunion. All kidding aside, the world is beyond stressful and confusing, so I’m honored to help take everyone’s minds off the heaviness with some much-needed comedy while wearing a fresh wig.”