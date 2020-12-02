Amazon in Talks to Buy Podcast Giant Wondery at $300 Million Valuation (Report)

Amazon.com Inc. has entered exclusive talks to purchase independent podcast producer Wondery, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The deal would value Wondery at more than $300 million, unnamed individuals with knowledge of the talks told the Journal, emphasizing that negotiations were ongoing and could collapse. According to the story Wondery was valued at $100 million in June 2019 and is expected to increase revenue to more than $40 million in 2020.

Amazon and Wondery refused comment on the reported talks.

Wondery, whose biggest hits are true-crime stories such as “Doctor Death,” “Dirty John” and “Over My Dead Body,” was the sixth most-popular podcast publisher in the U.S. in September, audio analytics firm Podtrac reported.

The “Dirty John” podcast was produced in partnership with the Los Angeles Times based on a print series reported by staff writer Christopher Goffard. A “Dirty John” TV series, based on the life of con artist John Michael Meehan, starred Eric Brana and Connie Britton and launched on Bravo in November 2018.