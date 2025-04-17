‘Highlander’: Amazon MGM Studios, UA, Scott Stuber in Final Talks to Acquire Rights to Action Fantasy Franchise

Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists’ (UA) and Scott Stuber are in final talks to secure the rights to the cult classic 1980s action fantasy franchise “Highlander” and the planned remake set to begin production this fall. The film will be released in theaters and is being acquired in turnaround from Lionsgate.

Henry Cavill (“Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Man of Steel”) is attached to star with Chad Stahelski (“John Wick” franchise) set to direct. Michael Finch (“John Wick: Chapter 4”) wrote the script.

UA’s Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt will produce alongside Neal H. Moritz (“Fast & Furious” franchise), and 87Eleven Entertainment, Stahelski’s production banner.

UA has secured full rights to the franchise, which Lionsgate developed, with potential to also develop a new series.

It’s a reunion at Amazon MGM studios for Cavill, who is headlining Rawson Marshall Thurber’s “Voltron” feature adaptation of the popular anime series. Cavill is also developing the “Warhammer 40,000” franchise across all Amazon MGM Studios productions.

The original “Highlander” (1986), starring Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery, portrays the climax of an ancient battle between immortal warriors, unfolding through interwoven past and present-day storylines. After steadily gaining wider popularity upon its release, the film spawned multiple sequels, a beloved TV series, and an enduring fanbase. From director Russell Mulcahy, the film was produced by Peter S. Davis and William N. Panzer.

