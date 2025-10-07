Michael Mann’s ‘Heat 2’ Moves From Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM’s United Artists With Jerry Bruckheimer, Scott Stuber Producing

In a competitive situation, Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists (UA) and Scott Stuber are in final negotiations to land “Heat 2” from Warner Brothers. Discovery TheWrap has learned.

According to media reports, Leonardo DiCaprio is circling to star.

The follow-up to the iconic 1995 film will feature an all-new cast, with Michael Mann returning to direct. The film will be released in theaters, though no cast deals are in place at this time.

Mann wrote the screenplay for the film, based on the 2022 #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name that he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.

“Heat 2” is a sprawling novel that focuses on events both before and after the story of “Heat.” In the past, Neil McCauley and his crew reap the rewards of their various heists before the world (and the law) comes crashing down on them. Meanwhile, Vincent Hanna hunts after the vicious criminal Otis Wardell — a case that would change Hanna’s life forever. In the present timeline, Hanna attempts to tie up loose ends from his hunt for McCauley in “Heat,” while Chris Shiherlis (the primary survivor of McCauley’s crew) tries to find a new direction after leaving his wife and old life behind.

Producers will include Mann, Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Jerry Bruckheimer, and UA’s Stuber and Nick Nesbitt. Eric Roth and Shane Salerno will executive produce.

“Heat,” the iconic film written and directed by Mann, was released in 1995 and grossed over $187 million – what would be close to the $400 million range if released today – at the worldwide box office. In addition to its theatrical success, “Heat” has influenced a generation of filmmakers and performed incredibly well on home video for decades. The film is also Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% audience score.

Casey Loving contibuted to this report.