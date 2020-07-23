Amazon Studios is in talks to acquire worldwide rights to “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan as Tom Clancy fan-favorite John Clark, from Paramount Pictures, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the project.

The film was directed by Stefano Sollima (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado”). Akiva Goldsman produced the film and also wrote the screenplay. Jordan also produced with Josh Appelbaum, Corin Nemec, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

John Clark, the head of an international counter-terrorist unit called Rainbow Six, was regarded by Clancy as the “dark side” of his protagonist Jack Ryan. Jordan will be the third actor to play the character on screen, following Willem Dafoe in the 1994 adaptation of “Clear and Present Danger” and Liev Schreiber in the 2002 film “The Sum of All Fears.”

“Without Remorse” was planned as part of a series to be followed by an adaptation of Clancy’s “Rainbow Six.” The series will mark the second currently-ongoing production based on Tom Clancy’s characters and concepts, following Amazon Prime’s “Jack Ryan,” which stars John Krasinski. “Without Remorse” is expected to premiere on Amazon. The film was originally scheduled to be released by Paramount and Skydance on Feb. 26, 2021.

Earlier this month, Paramount sold worldwide rights to Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” to Netflix.

Variety first reported the news.