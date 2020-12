Amazon has ordered Boots Riley’s “I’m a Virgo” starring “When They See Us” alum Jharrel Jerome.

In the series, Jerome will play a 13-foot tall Black man in Oakland. Riley wrote the series and will direct.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project,” said Riley. “This show will either have me lauded or banned, and as such, I have demanded payment up front.”

More to come…