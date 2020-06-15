Amazon Orders Jason Katims’ Autism Drama Series

Untitled project was previously announced as “On the Spectrum” pilot

| June 15, 2020 @ 12:00 PM
Jason Katims

Getty

Amazon Studios has given a series order to “Friday Night Lights” writer and producer Jason Katims’ coming-of-age story about 20-somethings living with Autism.

The project was previously announced as a pilot called “On the Spectrum,” but is currently untitled.

The series is described as following “three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien, and Albert Rutecki, who each identify as living on the autism spectrum, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna star in the series.”

Also Read: Amazon Considers Pulling 'The Dukes of Hazzard' From IMDb TV

“Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it is deeply personal for me to get to tell this unique story of what it’s like to come of age as someone with autism,” Katims said. “I’m grateful to Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and the entire Amazon team, along with my friends at Universal Television, who share my passion for this project, and who are incredibly supportive creative partners.”

“Jason Katims is exceptional at creating beautiful and relatable stories about deeply authentic characters, and this new series continues in that tradition,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “This series is honest, touching and incredibly entertaining, with casting that delivers a unique and genuine perspective on universal themes that we know our global Amazon Prime Video customers will love.”

The untitled Katims project comes from Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with True Jack and yesStudios. Katims, whose credits also include “Parenthood,” “Rise,” “Rosewell” and “Almost Family,” serves as writer and executive producer. Jeni Mulein and Danna Stern also executive produce.

26 Juiciest 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Moments of All Time (Photos)

  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Jason Breaks up with Melissa the Bachelor ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Hannah B. returns to the bachelor ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • ABC
  • Hannah Ann Sluss ABC
  • Barb Weber (1) ABC
  • The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart ABC
1 of 28

From Colton jumping the fence to Barb’s “AFR” outburst

In honor of the premiere of the newest music-based spinoff in this iconic franchise, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart,"  let's take a look back at the 24 most dramatic moments of the past 17 years of "Bachelor" history, in order from oldest to newest. From Colton Underwood jumping the fence last season to to Peter's mom Barb dissing Madison on "After the Final Rose," here are some of the juiciest "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" moments in history.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE