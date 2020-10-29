Amazon Picks Up Scrapped TNT Thriller Series ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ Starring Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman

Amazon Prime Video has acquired “Tell Me Your Secrets,” a psychological thriller series led by Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman, which had long been gestating at TNT until it was scrapped in June after already completing production.

Starring the “American Horror Story” alum and “The Leftovers” vet, along with Hamish Linklater (“Legion”) and Enrique Murciano (“The Blacklist”), “Tell Me Your Secrets” is described as “an intense, morally complex thriller” which revolves around a trio of characters, “each with a mysterious and troubling past.”

Created and written by Harriet Warner and co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, the 10-episode thriller focuses on Emma (Rabe), “a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer,” John (Linklater), “a former serial predator desperate to find redemption,” and Mary (Brenneman), “a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.”

“As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator,” per Amazon.

Murciano plays Peter Guillory, “a therapist with seemingly good intentions.”

The series will premiere in 2021 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

“Tell Me Your Secrets” also stars Stella Baker as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher as Jake, Xavier Samuel as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia as Rose, Ashley Madekwe as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy as Jay. Marque Richardson as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

The series is is co-produced by Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T. Warner is creator and writer, executive producing alongside Papandrea and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, and John Polson who also directed the series.