Amazon Prime Video in July: Here’s Everything New Coming

From Season 2 of “Hanna” to a new Jim Gaffigan comedy special

| June 23, 2020 @ 1:41 PM
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

Amazon is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in July.

New Amazon Originals include the second seasons of “Hanna” and “Absentia.” The 2019 Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike, “Radioactive,” is also coming, as a new comedy special from Jim Gaffigan called “Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist.”

Other existing movies that are being added include “Big Fish,” “Megamind,” “Pineapple Express” “Hitch,” “Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “Vivarium,” and “The Weekend.”

“As we confront systemic racism and injustice, Prime members can watch or re-watch a selection of titles such as ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ ‘Betty Davis,’ ‘Crown Heights’ and many others in a dedicated carousel,” the streamer adds.

Here is the full list of everything coming to Amazon in July:

July 1
Movies
52 Pick-Up (1986)
Ali (2001)
An Eye For An Eye (1966)
Anaconda (1997)
Big Fish (2003)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cold War (2013)
Edge Of Darkness (2010)
Flashback (1990)
Hitch (2005)
Hollowman (2000)
Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)
Megamind (2010)
Midnight In Paris (2011)
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)
Panic Room (2002)
Phase IV (1974)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Rabbit Hole (2010)
Sliver (1993)
Spanglish (2004)
Starting Out In The Evening (2007)
The Bounty (1984)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2004)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Series
Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)
Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)
Lego City Adventures: Season 1
Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Suits: Season 9
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3
Series
*Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6
Series
The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7
Movies
The Tourist (2010)

July 11
Movies
Vivarium (2020)

July 15
Movies
Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)
The Weekend (2019)

July 17
Series
*Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19
Movies
Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24
Movies
*Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

Series
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials
*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 27
Movies
Good Deeds (2012)

July 29
Series
Animal Kingdom: Season 4

