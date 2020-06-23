Amazon Prime Video in July: Here’s Everything New Coming

Amazon is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in July.

New Amazon Originals include the second seasons of “Hanna” and “Absentia.” The 2019 Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike, “Radioactive,” is also coming, as a new comedy special from Jim Gaffigan called “Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist.”

Other existing movies that are being added include “Big Fish,” “Megamind,” “Pineapple Express” “Hitch,” “Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist,” “Vivarium,” and “The Weekend.”

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for 'Embarrassing' and 'Thoughtless' Past Blackface Sketches

“As we confront systemic racism and injustice, Prime members can watch or re-watch a selection of titles such as ‘I Am Not Your Negro,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ ‘Betty Davis,’ ‘Crown Heights’ and many others in a dedicated carousel,” the streamer adds.

Here is the full list of everything coming to Amazon in July:

July 1

Movies

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye For An Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge Of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV – On The Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out In The Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete (2013)

Also Read: Jim Carrey Feeds Robert E. Lee to the Fish in New Cartoon

Series

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

July 3

Series

*Hanna: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

July 6

Series

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

Movies

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Movies

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Movies

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

Also Read: 'Insecure' Star Kendrick Sampson Pens Open Letter Signed by 300 Black Artists Calling on Hollywood to Cut Ties With Police

July 17

Series

*Absentia: Season 3 – Amazon Original Series

July 19

Movies

Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love (2019)

July 24

Movies

*Radioactive (2019) – Amazon Original Movie

Series

*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Specials

*Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist – Amazon Original Special

July 27

Movies

Good Deeds (2012)

July 29

Series

Animal Kingdom: Season 4