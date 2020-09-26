Amazon Prime Video in October: Here’s Everything New Coming

Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming in October.
Highlights from Amazon Originals include Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 2,” a second fashion show for her lingerie brand out Oct. 2, and Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me,” out Oct. 16.
There’s also “Time,” described a movie about an epic love story told over two decades, out Oct. 16, and “Truth Seekers” from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (“Shaun of the Dead”), out Oct 20. And for kids, there’s “Bug Diaries Halloween Special” out Oct. 2.
Other movies coming in October include “The Wedding Planner,” “The Departed,” and “The Pianist,” all out Oct. 1.
Read the full list below.
Oct. 1
Movies
30 Days Of Night (2007)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
Battlefield Earth (2000)
Blood Ties (2014)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
Eight Millimeter (1999)
Funny Girl (1968)
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Joe (2014)
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Killers (2010)
Kindred Spirits (2020)
La Sucursal (2019)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Mud (2013)
National Security (2003)
Next Level (2019)
Noose For A Gunman (1960)
Nurse (2014)
Quantum Of Solace (2008)
Raging Bull (1980)
Señorita Justice (2004)
Southside With You (2016)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Thanks For Sharing (2013)
The Big Hit (1998)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The Departed (2006)
The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)
The Grudge 3 (2009)
The Mask Of Zorro (1998)
The Mothman Prophecies (2002)
The Pianist (2003)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)
Series
1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)
40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)
Cities of the Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (Shudder)
Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Tales of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)
The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)
Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
October 2
Specials
Bug Diaries Halloween Special – Amazon Original Special
Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 – Amazon Original Special
October 6
Movies
Black Box – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Lie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
The Transporter Refueled (2015)
Series
Mr. Robot: Season 4
October 8
Movies
Archive (2020)
October 9
Movies
Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)
Series
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers – Amazon Original Series
October 10
Movies
Jack And Jill (2011)
October 13
Movies
Evil Eye – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Nocturne – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
October 14
Movies
A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)
October 15
Movies
Halal Love Story (2020)
Playing With Fire (2019)
October 16
Movies
Time – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Special
What the Constitution Means to Me – Amazon Original Special
October 21
Movies
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
October 23
Series
Mirzapur – Amazon Original Series: Season 2
October 26
Movies
What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
October 27
Movies
Battle Los Angeles (2011)
October 29
Movies
Soorarai Pottru (2020)
October 30
Series
Truth Seekers – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
October 31
Movies
I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)
