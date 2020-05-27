Amazon Prime Video in June: Here’s Everything Coming

Amazon Prime Video is out with its list of everything new coming to the streaming service in June 2020, from originals like its upcoming weekly docuseries spotlighting essential workers called “Regular Heroe” to “Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1.”
Other Prime original highlights include the third standup special from Gina Brillon, called “The Floor Is Lava,” as well as a feature film directorial debut from Patrick Vollrath called “7500.”
Prime members will also be able to stream old classics like “Dirty Dancing,” kid-friendly movies like “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Spy Kids,” and Daniel Radcliffe’s new action-comedy “Guns Akimbo.”
Here is the full list of everything new coming to Prime Video at no additional cost in June:
June 1
Movies
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Incident At Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1996)
Kingpin (1996)
Nate And Hayes (1983)
Sex Drive (2008)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
The Cookout (2004)
The Natural (1984)
Trade (2007)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Series
Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)
Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)
The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)
The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)
Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)
