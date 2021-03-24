Amazon Studios Hires Nick Pepper to Oversee IP and Talent Management

Amazon Studios is bringing in Nick Pepper as head of studio creative content, where he’ll oversee IP and talent management.

Last month, Amazon said it would refocus its TV development around three areas: development, series and IP/talent management. Marc Resteghini and Laura Lancaster serve as the heads of development and series, respectively.

Pepper’s team will be tasked with acquiring and managing the studio’s IP — its largest being the rights to “Lord of the Rings” — and talent deals (such as overall and first-look pacts). The Studio Creative Content Team will work with creators and producers to find original ideas and IP, package them with talent and deliver those projects to the Prime Video and IMDb TV development teams.

Also Read: Former Amazon Movies Exec Ted Hope to Co-Lead New Arizona State University Program

Pepper will report into TV Co-Heads Vernon Sanders and Albert Cheng.

This department will include two Creative Content executives, Amanda Greenblatt and Steve Prinz, who manage first look & overall deals, as well as Lauren O’Connor, who heads the IP & Lit group.

Pepper was most recently president of Legendary TV for the past three years, but moved to a producer role last month after the studio combined its international and domestic business under Chris Albrecht. While at Legendary, he worked with Amazon on the series “Carnival Row” and its upcoming “Light Years” and “Paper Girls.”

Prior to Legendary, he spent eight years at The Mark Gordon Company as Head of Television.