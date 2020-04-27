Amazon Studios has signed “Walking Dead” alum Steven Yeun to a first-look deal exclusively for television series.

In addition, Yeun will voice the lead character on Amazon’s upcoming animated series “Invincible,” which will debut later this year.

“Steven made his mark on international pop culture in his breakout role on ‘The Walking Dead,’ and is an accomplished actor across a diverse span of film, TV and voice work,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “Steven’s incredible range of talent and his commitment as a producer to tell stories focused on underrepresented voices make him a perfect fit for the Amazon Studios family and our global audience.”

Yeun is best-known for his starring role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as Glenn Rhee, which he played for the zombie drama’s first seven seasons. On TV, he also starred in an episode of Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot for CBS All Access. Yeun was most recently seen in director Chang-dong Lee’s Korean-language film “Burning” and will next appear in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari” for A24, for which he also serves as an executive producer.

“I feel very fortunate and privileged in these times to be given an opportunity to tell more stories,” said Yeun. “I am humbled to be in such good company with the incredible talent at Amazon, and I am very much looking forward to collaborating with unique voices to tell stories that connect us.”