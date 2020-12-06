Mahershala Ali, Jon Hamm, Djimon Hounsou and Ezra Miller have been added to the already star-studded cast of Amazon Prime Video’s adult animated series “Invincible,” the OTT platform announced Sunday.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Cory Walker, Ryan Ottle and “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, the eight-episode, hour-long animated series follows a 17-year-old who is “just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems,” Amazon says in its official description.

Also joining the cast are Clancy Brown, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Donovan and Jonathan Groff. Previously announced stars include Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Mae Whitman, Chris Diamantopoulos, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin and Max Burkholder.

“Invincible” is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert and Catherine Winder, with supervising directors Justin Allen and Chris Copeland.

The series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories in 2021.