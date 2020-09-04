Amazon’s ‘Jack Reacher’ Finds Its Jack Reacher

“Titans” star Alan Ritchson to portray burly title character for adaptation of Lee Child’s bestselling book series
Tim Baysinger | September 4, 2020 @ 12:39 PM
Last Updated: September 4, 2020 @ 12:59 PM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Alan Ritchson attends "Titans" DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Alan Ritchson
Amazon’s “Jack Reacher” has found its Jack Reacher in “Titans” star Alan Ritchson.
And since you’re probably wondering, Ritchson — who plays Hawk/Hank Hall on DC Universe’s “Titans” — is listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 235 pounds, considerately larger than Tom Cruise’s 5 feet 7 inches frame that drew the ire from fans of Lee Child’s books (and Child himself). Cruise played the character in a pair of movies, “Jack Reacher” and “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.”
When Child first said that he was looking to reboot “Jack Reacher” as a TV series with a new lead to replace Cruise, he argued the “Mission Impossible” star “didn’t have that physicality” of the character. In his books, Child frequently describes Reacher as being 6 feet 5 inches tall, with hands “the size of dinner plates” — they have also been described as the size of “a supermarket chicken,” or “Thanksgiving turkeys.” Cruise is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches.
“Scorpion” creator Nick Santora will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the upcoming series, which was given a script-to-series to commitment last summer. In addition to Santora, the series will be executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Christopher McQuarrie, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive producing for Skydance. Carolyn Harris oversees the series for Skydance.
Season one of the series will be based on the first “Jack Reacher” novel “Killing Floor.”
