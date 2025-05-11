Amber Heard Announces Birth of Twins on Mother’s Day

Amber Heard is a mom again. The actress, who moved to Spain in 2022, announced Sunday that she’s recently welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean four years after her daughter Oonagh was born.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years,” Heard captioned a photo of all three of her children’s feet. “Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever.”

“I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy,” Heard continued. “Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

“Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family,” a spokesperson for Heard told People Sunday. “Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show.”

Heard shared the arrival of Oonah on Instagram in 2021. “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote at the time.

” I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Heard first moved to Mallorca, Spain, before she and Oonagh settled in Madrid.