Amber Riley Sings Emotional Tribute to ‘Glee’ Co-Star Naya Rivera on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Rivera died in July after boating with her son on Lake Piru in California

| August 28, 2020 @ 7:34 AM

Amber Riley sang an emotional tribute to her former Glee co-star, the late Naya Rivera, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday.

The actress and singer performed her song “Moment” off of her self-titled EP, “Riley,” coming out October 2. As she sang, a photo slide show of Rivera with family and friends appeared on the screen behind her.

“Not too long ago, we both lost a really amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” said Lil Rel Howery, who was filling in as host for Kimmel. “She’s here to perform a tribute to our good friend, Naya Rivera.”

Also Read: Naya Rivera to Appear as Judge on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' Episode Filmed Before Her Death

“I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” Riley sang. “I’m ready to cry and just let it be.”

Rivera, 33, was found dead on July 13 after going out boating several days earlier with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning. Her son survived the incident.

“I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was in a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP angel,” Riley wrote on Twitter.

Rivera and Riley starred on Fox’s “Glee” musical series together from 2009 to 2015.

Watch the video above.

