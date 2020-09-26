Amber Ruffin performed her first-ever monologue last night on her brand-new Peacock late-night gig “The Amber Ruffin-Show,” and it was the perfect opportunity to fangirl over Mary J. Blige.

First, the former writer for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” covered topics like the upcoming first presidential debate, Trump’s resistance to a potential peaceful change-over of power (“We’re gonna have to see what happens,” he said), and the decrease in the popularity of the name Karen.

But just as her monologue was ending, her sidekick, referred to only as Derek, started crying in the corner — and it wasn’t because “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending.

“Are you upset because you saw Mary J. Blige on TV the other day and it reminded you that you desperately need for her to find love?” she asked, to which he nodded.”Aw, you know what pal? Couples grow apart and her being single means she’s ready to fall back in love. Heck, for all we know she could be falling in love this very second.”

Then she turned slowly back to the camera and laughed.

“And that’s the type of stuff you can do when you get your own show,” she said. “Mary J. Blige sketch check and check!”

Watch the clip above.

“The Amber Ruffin Show” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Peacock.