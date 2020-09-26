Amber Ruffin performed her first-ever monologue last night on her brand-new Peacock late-night gig “The Amber Ruffin-Show,” and it was the perfect opportunity to fangirl over Mary J. Blige.
First, the former writer for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” covered topics like the upcoming first presidential debate, Trump’s resistance to a potential peaceful change-over of power (“We’re gonna have to see what happens,” he said), and the decrease in the popularity of the name Karen.
But just as her monologue was ending, her sidekick, referred to only as Derek, started crying in the corner — and it wasn’t because “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending.
“Are you upset because you saw Mary J. Blige on TV the other day and it reminded you that you desperately need for her to find love?” she asked, to which he nodded.”Aw, you know what pal? Couples grow apart and her being single means she’s ready to fall back in love. Heck, for all we know she could be falling in love this very second.”
Then she turned slowly back to the camera and laughed.
“And that’s the type of stuff you can do when you get your own show,” she said. “Mary J. Blige sketch check and check!”
Watch the clip above.
“The Amber Ruffin Show” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Peacock.
5 White Voice Actors Who Left Their Roles as Animated Characters of Color (Photos)
This year, several white voice actors from animated series have decided to forego their roles as characters of color in order for them to be recast, in some cases, to actors of color. Here are some examples of shows where this happened, from "Big Mouth" to "The Simpsons."
Hank Azaria as Apu on "The Simpsons"
Azaria confirmed to reporters at Winter TCA earlier this year that he will no longer do the voice of Indian American convenience-store proprietor Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on "The Simpsons." Film producer Adi Shankar previously said that the show plans to drop the character altogether.
Fox
Jenny Slate as Missy on "Big Mouth"
The comedian said that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people" when she gave up the role of Missy on the Netflix animated series. Ayo Edebiri has since taken over the role.
Netflix
Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy"
Henry said that "persons of color should voice characters of color" when he stepped down from the role, which he'd voiced since 1999, in June. Arif Zahir has been recast in the role.
Fox
Kristen Bell as Molly on "Central Park"
Bell stepped down from her role as Molly, a mixed-race character on the Apple TV+ show, in June. She will be recast into a new role and the role of Molly is intended to be given to a Black or mixed-race actress.
Apple TV+
David Herman as Marshmallow on "Bob's Burgers"
Creator Loren Bouchard agreed to recast this Black transgender character after a Twitter user made the request in June. Marshmallow had been voiced by David Herman, who also voices the characters Phillip Frond, Mr. Branca, and Trev on the Fox cartoon.
Fox
We should also note that Alison Brie expressed regret at having played Vietnamese American character Diane Nguyen on "Bojack Horseman" and apologized after the series ended earlier this year.
Netflix
