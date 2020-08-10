Despite getting her own talk show on Peacock, Amber Ruffin plans to keep making regular appearances on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

“I’m not leaving the show,” Ruffin said during a virtual CTAM panel on Monday to promote her newly-ordered late-night series. “I will come back and say hi, but I will have never left. So I’ll just continue saying hi, whether you like it or not.”

Along with Larry Wilmore, Ruffin will be part of the nascent streamer’s own late-night block, which will be weekly. Ruffin’s own self-titled series will film on Fridays, whereas “Late Night” shoots Monday through Thursday.

Meyers added that part of the reason for her to get her own show is that her material often gets bumped from “Late Night.”

“The only reason you don’t see Amber every night is we run out of real estate on the show. That’s one of the reasons we realized that we could continue having Amber be on our show, performing on our show, writing on our show, and then give her the space to use everything that was absolutely at the level we like it to be on our show, we just kind of run out of time.”

Peacock ordered nine episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show,” which will feature Ruffin’s “signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns.” Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Ruffin has been a writer on “Late Night” since 2014.