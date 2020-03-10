AMC has given a two-season series order to “Pantheon,” a new hourlong animated drama from “Turn” and “Nikita” creator Craig Silverstein. According to the network, the series is its first-ever prime-time animated drama.

The series takes place in a society in which human consciousness is uploaded into a cloud called Uploaded Intelligence. It’s based on the short stories by Ken Liu, who will serve as a consulting producer.

Both seasons will be eight episodes long. Silverstein serves as writer and creator, with animation production company Titmouse attached and AMC Studios set to produce.

Also Read: AMC Networks Cancels Upfront Presentation

Here is the official description for Season 1, according to AMC:

“In its first season, ‘Pantheon’ focuses on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an ‘Uploaded Intelligence’ or ‘UI,’ but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war. “

“‘Pantheon’ is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition. And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale.”