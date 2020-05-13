AMC Lands Rights to Anne Rice’s ‘Vampire Chronicles’ and ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’

The author and her son will executive produce any film or TV projects to come out of the deal

| May 13, 2020 @ 10:30 AM Last Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 10:41 AM

Getty

AMC has acquired the rights to Anne Rice’s bestselling “Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” book series, giving the network access to develop film and television projects from any of the 18 titles under both best-selling series.

The author and her son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on all series and films under their deal with AMC, which gives the network and its external partners comprehensive rights to develop projects using Rice’s intellectual property.

The price point for the deal was not disclosed.

The Rices have been trying to develop a series based on “The Vampire Chronicles” for years. In July of 2018 there was a project set up at Hulu that did not end up moving forward.

Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason,” “Friday Night Lights”) will be involved in development, having recently signed an overall development deal with AMC Studios.

“It’s always been my dream to see the worlds of my two biggest series united under a single roof so that filmmakers could explore the expansive and interconnected universe of my vampires and witches,” said Rice. “That dream is now a reality, and the result is one of the most significant and thrilling deals of my long career.”

“There is no shortage of content in today’s competitive environment, but proven IP that has captivated millions of fans around the world is something very special and rare, and that is what Anne Rice has created,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “These remarkable stories and characters are massive in their appeal and we are privileged to take over stewardship of these legendary works and collaborate with a talent like Rolin Jones to find ways for new generations of fans to experience these worlds.”

Here is the full list of titles going to AMC: “Interview with the Vampire,” “The Vampire Lestat,” “The Queen of the Damned,” “The Tale of the Body Thief,” “Memnoch The Devil,” “The Vampire Armand,” “Pandora,” “Vittorio the Vampire,” “Blood and Gold,” “Prince Lestat,” “Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis,” and “Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat;” The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Series: “The Witching Hour,” “Lasher,” “Taltos;” and The Vampire Chronicles/The Lives Of The Mayfair Witches- Crossover Novels: “Merrick,” “Blackwood Farm” and “Blood Canticle.”

