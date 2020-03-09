AMC Networks has canceled its upfront presentation amid the growing concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.
“In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients,” an AMC spokesperson told TheWrap on Monday. The meetings will be done either in-person in smaller groups or via teleconferencing.
AMC Networks follows A+E in electing to cancel its March event, which will hold its own “Virtual Upfront.”
Upfronts are a critical event on the industry calendar, when top advertisers get to see the upcoming fall television slates ahead of placing large advertising buys. Last week, Fox News canceled its own upfront event that was scheduled for March 24. CNN still held its own upfront last Thursday.
The upfront presentation period, which also counts digital TV services’ so-called newfronts, begins soon, but it kicks into high gear as the New York City weather warms. Mid-May is when the major media companies like Comcast, Disney and WarnerMedia bring their broadcast networks to New York for what is traditionally known as “upfront week.” All five major broadcast networks and cable outlets like FX, ESPN, TNT and TBS all present in a four-day span.
The spread of the COVID-19 disease has now reached more than 110,000 people around the world, and continues to have a major impact on the entertainment industry calendar. Cancellations have included overseas events like MipTV as well as stateside festivals like SXSW.
13 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 13 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 12 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Rank: 11 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Rank: 10 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
Rank: 9 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
Rank: 8 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
Rank: 7 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Rank: 6 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
Rank: 5 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Rank: 4 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
Rank: 3 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Rank: 2 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
