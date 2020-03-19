AMC Networks Hires Lionsgate TV Executive Dan McDermott as Original Programming Chief

WarnerMedia’s David Beck will head up the programming strategy

| March 19, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 11:08 AM
Dan McDermott David Beck AMC

AMC

AMC Networks had added Dan McDermott and David Beck to lead the company’s programming division, with McDermott heading up original programming and Beck leading programming strategy and business operations.

McDermott comes from Lionsgate TV, where he led the studio’s scripted partnership with BBC Studios. He will serve as president of original programming and co-president of AMC Studios. He effectively replaces David Madden, who led programming for AMC’s Entertainment Networks and AMC Studios and departed last year after AMC Studios was moved under Entertainment Networks Group president Sarah Barnett.

Beck, who comes from WarnerMedia, joins as executive vice president and head of programming strategy and business operations. Both Beck and McDermott will report to Barnett.

Also Read: David Madden Named President of Greg Berlanti's Production Company

“These two outstanding leaders arrive as we reshape our company to put our passionate audiences and premium content at the heart of our operations. Nobody can thrive today in our fast-moving industry without a nimble structure and exceptional teams led by outstanding people, that’s what we’re building at AMC Networks,” Barnett said.

McDermott will be based in Los Angeles and will be responsible for content creation across the Entertainment Group’s network brands including AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, as well as AMC Studios, where he will be co-president along with Stefan Reinhardt, who oversees business operations and studio production.

Beck will lead the Entertainment Group’s linear and digital programming strategy, scheduling and acquisitions group, digital content and operations including AVOD, TVE, and AMC Premiere, as well as oversee certain brand and functional areas across AMC, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV.

