Following the announcement that “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut Dec. 25 on HBO Max in the United States, with limited theatrical release in the U.S. and wider releases internationally, AMC Entertainment said in a statement attributed to president and CEO Adam Aron that it “will show this eagerly awaited movie on our big screens all across our global network.”

Aron’s statement also acknowledged the unusual situation — the COVID-19 pandemic — that led Warner Bros. to opt for a streaming release in the United States. “Given that atypical circumstances call for atypical economic relationships between studios and theatres, and atypical windows and releasing strategies,” Aron said, “AMC is fully onboard for Warner Brothers’ announcement today.”

The statement reiterated AMC’s commitment to exclusive theatrical releases, arguing that they “benefit consumers, filmmakers, studios and exhibitors,” but said that throughout 2020, “we have also clearly demonstrated this year that we are flexible and remain open to evolving long-standing business models, provided that we do so in ways that improve the industry ecosystem for all players.”

Also Read: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Star Gal Gadot Defends HBO Max Debut: 'COVID Rocked All Our Worlds'

Naturally, given consumer wariness about contracting the illness, which has already killed more than 240,000 Americans, a toll expected to rise sharply as winter approaches, the statement also emphasized what AMC described as its “commitment to the safety and health” of theater patrons and employees.

Read the statement below:

Movie fans across the United States, Europe and the Middle East will be excited to learn that the release of Wonder Woman 1984 this holiday season is right around the corner, and that AMC will show this eagerly awaited movie on our big screens all across our global network.

For many months, AMC has been in active and deep dialogue with Warner Brothers to figure out how best this cinematic blockbuster could be seen at AMC Theatres in these unprecedented times. Given that atypical circumstances call for atypical economic relationships between studios and theatres, and atypical windows and releasing strategies, AMC is fully onboard for Warner Brothers’ announcement today.

AMC continues to believe that exclusive theatrical releases benefit consumers, filmmakers, studios and exhibitors. Even so, we also have clearly demonstrated this year that we are flexible and remain open to evolving long-standing business models, provided that we do so in ways that improve the industry ecosystem for all players. We have instituted novel approaches with other movie studios this year. We are doing so again, this time with Warner Brothers to facilitate the specific release of this important movie. We hope movie lovers enjoy Wonder Woman 1984 during the holidays this year at AMC.

In showcasing Wonder Woman 1984, we especially note AMC’s commitment to the safety and health of our moviegoing guests and associates at our theatres. Our comprehensive and extensive AMC Safe & Clean protocols were unveiled this summer, having been designed in consultation with current and former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health and in partnership with Clorox. Our commitment to AMC Safe & Clean already has allowed us to responsibly and safely welcome literally millions of moviegoers to enjoy seeing movies at AMC Theatres.