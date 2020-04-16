AMC Theatres Plans to Raise $500 Million in Private Debt Offering

Cinema chain is confident its cash balance is sufficient to withstand a global suspension of operations until a partial reopening in July

| April 16, 2020 @ 5:43 PM Last Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 6:24 PM

Getty Images

AMC Theatres intends to raise $500 million in a new debt offering, the company said on Thursday.

The cinema chain said it plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, including improving liquidity. AMC has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the exhibitor to shutter its theaters nationwide and furlough its corporate staff, including CEO Adam Aron.

The aggregate $500 million worth of first-line notes will be due 2025. The private offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

Shares of AMC stock were up more than 37% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Also Read: AMC Theatres Shares Plummet 20% Following Analyst Downgrade

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have a significant and adverse impact on our business,” the company said in a statement. “We cannot predict when or if our business will return to normal levels… While we plan to eliminate variable costs and reduce fixed costs to the extent possible, we continue to incur significant cash outflows, including interest payments, taxes, critical maintenance capital expenditures, and certain compensation and benefits payments.

“We cannot be certain that we will have access to sufficient liquidity to meet our obligations for the time required to allow our cash generating operations to resume or normalize,” the statement continued. “We may not be able to obtain additional liquidity and any relief provided by lenders, governmental agencies, and business partners may not be adequate and may include onerous terms.”

As of the end of March, AMC had a cash balance of $299.8 million, including borrowings in March 2020 of $215.0 million (the full availability net of letters of credit) under its $225.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility due April 22, 2024.

AMC said that it is confident current cash balance is sufficient to withstand a global suspension of operations until a partial reopening in July.

Also Read: AMC Theatres Bankruptcy Is 'Likely,' Analysts Say - But Don't (Just) Blame the Pandemic

“We cannot assure you that our assumptions used to estimate our liquidity requirements will be correct because we have never previously experienced a complete cessation of our operations, and as a consequence, our ability to be predictive is uncertain,” the company said. “If we do not recommence operations by such times, we will require additional capital and may also require additional financing if our operations once reopened do not generate the expected revenues. Such additional financing may not be available on favorable terms or at all.”

S&P Global has downgraded its credit rating for AMC from B to CCC-, taking the company from “highly speculative” to “default imminent, with little prospect for recovery.”

AMC tallied roughly $5 billion in debt at the end of 2019 and losses of $149 million — that was after recording a $110 million profit in 2018. And during the company’s most recent fourth quarter conference call, AMC CEO Adam Aron said that he and other top executives had agreed to cut their salaries and bonuses for three years. That was all before the pandemic shutdown choked its revenue stream altogether.

Experts and industry insiders have been predicting AMC will file for bankruptcy before all is said and done.

Also Read: AMC Furloughs 600 Corporate Employees, Including CEO

AMC will rely on the $2 trillion CARES Act for relief, saying that it intends to seek any available benefits, “including loans, investments or guarantees, and any other such current or future government programs for which it qualifies.”

Based on the company’s analysis of the act, it expects to receive roughly $19 million in cash tax refunds from overpayments and refundable alternative minimum tax credits, as well as some other tax and social security benefits.

AMC did say, however, that even when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it can’y guarantee the business will recover as rapidly as other industries, or as quickly as others exhibitors.

“We believe, but cannot guarantee, that the exhibition industry will ultimately rebound and benefit from pent-up social demand for out-of-home entertainment, as government restrictions are lifted and home sheltering subsides,” AMC said. “Our business also could be significantly affected should the disruptions caused by COVID-19 lead to changes in consumer behavior (such as social distancing)… COVID-19 also makes it more challenging for management to estimate the future performance of our businesses or our liquidity needs, particularly over the near to medium term.”

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
1 of 55

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE