Go Pro Today

AMC Theatres Lays Out ‘Safe & Clean’ Plan for Reopening Cinemas (Video)

Theater chain needs to get this right, as floundering in its reopen could cause irreparable damage

| August 14, 2020 @ 10:47 AM
amc movie theater coronavirus

Getty Images

AMC Theatres on Friday put out a video detailing some of the safety steps its cinemas are taking as they prepare to reopen next week.

Much has been made of the movie theaters’ reopening plans: From debates about masks in auditoriums to questions about concessions. AMC needs to get this right. The theater chain in its most recent second quarter — the three months ending on June 30 — reported a loss of $561 million, with almost no revenue coming in since theaters closed in mid-March. Floundering in its reopen could cause irreparable damage.

In the video, AMC detailed that guests can book tickets ahead of time for reserved seating in order to remain contactless. The Kansas-based theater operator also reiterated that masks will be required for all guests and employees, this after a gaffe in June when AMC and other theater chains said masks would not be required for moviegoers, only encouraged. In AMC’s video on Friday, however, the chain did say that for theatergoers enjoying concessions, masks wouldn’t be required.

Also Read: AMC Theaters to Offer 15-Cent Tickets at 100 Locations

AMC will have a simplified menu and said that its theaters have “thoroughly enhanced our cleaning procedures.” The chain will now use HEPA filter vacuums, MERV 13 air filters, and employees will disinfect auditoriums with electrostatic disinfectant sprayers before each showtime.

AMC, which has worked overtime to cut costs and renegotiate debt deals and lease contracts, is spending a sizable amount to enact its new cleaning practices.

“It’s appreciatively higher,” CEO Adam Aron told Wall Street analysts during the company’s second-quarter conference call. “We have electrostatic sprayers and all kinds of things — quadruple the cost — we can’t eat all these costs. We’re going to have to pass some of these costs on to the consumer.”

Also Read: Movie Theaters Desperate to Reopen Face 'Groundbreaking' Changes to Exhibition

In addition to the enhanced cleaning procedures, AMC has said that seating in auditoriums will be physically distant, leaving room between seats and groups of people, with limited capacity. Theater operators, hurting from the lack of business have ensured investors that they can operate profitably at 50% capacity — that’s if the audience shows up.

There are concerns throughout Hollywood, and across other industries (particularly live events), about whether moviegoers would be willing to take the potential risk of heading back to the cinema to sit in a dark theater full of strangers. Experts have said the industry should expect a shift in consumer behaviors.

AMC said on Thursday that it will reopen 100 locations nationwide on Aug. 20 with all tickets priced at just 15 cents for one day only.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” Aron said in a statement. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each.”

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • The Card Counter_First look still Oscar Isaac HanWay Films
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
  • Broken Hearts Gallery Dacre Montgomery Geraldine Viswanathan
  • Gerard Butler Greenland
1 of 68

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS