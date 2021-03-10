America Ferrera to Return to ‘Superstore’ for Series Finale

This news ought to put “Superstore” fans on Cloud 9: America Ferrera is returning to the NBC comedy for its March 25 series finale.

Ferrera played the lead role, Amy Sosa, for the majority of the sitcom’s six-season run. She was also an executive producer on the show before exiting.

“Superstore” will conclude with a one-hour series finale on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Though the show won’t go on (beyond March), the relationships between “Superstore” executive producers and Universal Television (UTV) will. Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green renewed their overall deals with the studio last year, and Spitzer is continuing his relationship with NBC with his upcoming series “American Auto.”

Fellow “Superstore” executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as exec producers on UTV’s “The Bold Type,” which airs on Disney cable channel Freeform. Victor Nelli, Jr. also serves as an executive producer on “Superstore.”

“Superstore” is produced by the Universal Studio Group division in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

Ferrera first announced she was leaving “Superstore” in February 2020. Shortly thereafter, COVID-19 shut down production on basically every TV show in America, pushing the Amy farewell episode from the 2019-20 season to 2020-21.

“The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller,” America the actress said in a statement before the virus ravaged America the country. “I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of ‘Superstore’ and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family.”

“Superstore” also stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Mark McKinney, Nichole Bloom, Danny Gura, Jon Miyahara and Mariana Tosca.