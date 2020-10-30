SUPERSTORE -- "Essential" Episode 601 -- Pictured: America Ferrera as Amy -- (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Ratings: America Ferrera’s Second-to-Last ‘Superstore’ Episode, the Season 6 Premiere, Does Fine

by | October 30, 2020 @ 8:26 AM

ABC finishes off some game shows against Fox’s dominant “Thursday Night Football”

Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” dominated primetime last night, when NBC returned “Superstore” and ABC wrapped up some game shows.

Thursday’s “Superstore” Season 6 premiere was star and executive producer America Ferrera’s second-to-last episode. It did fine in the Nielsen ratings, though the rest of NBC’s primetime lineup (especially freshman series “Connecting…”) dragged the network down into a third-place ratings tie with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor

