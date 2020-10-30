Ratings: America Ferrera’s Second-to-Last ‘Superstore’ Episode, the Season 6 Premiere, Does Fine

ABC finishes off some game shows against Fox’s dominant “Thursday Night Football”

Thursday’s “Superstore” Season 6 premiere was star and executive producer America Ferrera’s second-to-last episode. It did fine in the Nielsen ratings, though the rest of NBC’s primetime lineup (especially freshman series “Connecting…”) dragged the network down into a third-place ratings tie with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

Fox’s “Thursday Night Football” dominated primetime last night, when NBC returned “Superstore” and ABC wrapped up some game shows.

Hey, both of them still beat CBS!

Due to the nature of live sports, the below initial numbers for Fox should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.2 rating/13 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Carolina Panthers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and in viewers with 3.8 million. The “Celebrity Family Feud” season finale at 8 had a 0.7 and 5.1 million viewers. At 9, the “Press Your Luck” season finale at 9 got a 0.6 and 3.5 million viewers. A “Match Game” episode at 10 received a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million.

For NBC, “Superstore” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 2.8 million viewers. “Connecting…” at 8:30 settled for a 0.2/1 and 1.2 million viewers. From 9 to 11, two hours of “Dateline NBC” averaged a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

CBS was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and fourth in viewers with 2 million. Following reruns, an election special “Every Vote Counts” at 9 managed a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers. A “Star Trek: Discovery” episode at 10 averaged the same numbers on a rounded basis.

Telemundo and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. Telemundo was sixth in total viewers 887,000, The CW was seventh with 697,000.

For The CW, “Supernatural” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 918,000 viewers. At 9, “The Outpost” got a 0.1/1 and 477,000.