‘American Gladiators’ Reboot in Works From WWE and MGM

“American Gladiators” is coming back. MGM and the WWE are teaming up on a new version of the competition series that will feature current WWE stars.

MGM TV head Mark Burnett and his team are pitching the series out to broadcasters, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Deadline was first to report. Reps for the WWE and MGM did not immediately respond for comment.

The original series ran from 1989-96 in syndication and was rebooted on NBC in 2008 with WWE’s Hulk Hogan and Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali as hosts. The format was created by Johnny Ferraro and Dan Carr. It pitted groups of amateur athletes against each other in a series of physical games, while also facing off against the show’s professional “gladiators,” who wore costumes and tried to prevent the competitors from succeeding.

Since “American Gladiators,” there have been several similar athletic competition shows, like “American Ninja Warrior,” and more lighter-themed fare, like “Wipeout” and “Holey Moley.” Nickelodeon’s popular kids competition series “Guts” was also in a similar style.

Since the show’s creation, there have been 12 international adaptations airing in 95 countries, as well as 114 arena tours.

This is the latest attempt to revive “American Gladiators.” In 2018, MGM, Ferraro and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were trying to shop a remake (which would have been tied to the show’s 30-year anniversary), but did not find any takers.