The first teaser for the long-awaited third season of “American Gods” pays a visit to Lakeside, a very important location that fans of the book know all too well.

Starz showed off the first look at the upcoming season Friday during New York Comic-Con’s virtual event. The show will return sometime in 2021.

Season 3 of “American Gods” follows Shadow (Ricky Whittle) as he attempts to break away from Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. Watch the video in the player above.

“American Gods,” based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name, is on its third showrunner in as many seasons, with Chic Eglee spearheading this season. Michael Green and Bryan Fuller, who originally adapted Gaiman’s 2001 novel for Starz, left the series after the first season, with Jesse Alexander taking their place for Season 2. Alexander was later sidelined and Gaiman came in to finish the season. The series has gone multiple years between each of its seasons.

This season of “American Gods” sees the addition of “Pose” star Dominique Jackson and “Vikings” alum Eric Johnson, Marilyn Manson, Blythe Danner, Danny Trejo, Herizen Guardiola and new series regular Ashley Reyes.