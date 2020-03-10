‘American Horror Story’ Actor Harry Hains’ Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for 27-year-old “American Horror Story: Hotel” actor Harry Hains.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported his death was an accidental overdose due to fentanyl intoxication.

The actor died in January. He was also known for “The OA,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The Surface.”

Haines’ mother, Jane Badler, who starred on NBC’s sci-fi series “V,” confirmed her son’s death in a heartfelt Instagram post in January. “On Jan 7 my beautiful son died,” she wrote. “He was 27 and had the world at his feet. But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life …”

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Hains then lived in London and New York, but was residing in Los Angeles at the time of his death.

Along with his TV roles, Hains was also a model and a musician, performing under the stage name of Antiboy.

In March, Hains self-identified as gender fluid in an interview with Boys by Girls. “The ideas of gender, sexuality and race are social constructs,” Hains said. “I know that I am born male, but I don’t think I represent what it means to be a man. I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labeling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels.”