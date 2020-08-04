Sarah Paulson Can’t Say if She’ll Star in ‘American Horror Stories’ – But She Will Be Directing Some of It
Paulson has “heard rumors” of when “AHS” Season 10 and “Impeachment: American Crime Story” will begin production
Jennifer Maas | August 4, 2020 @ 9:52 AM
Last Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 10:21 AM
FX
“American Horror Story” staple Sarah Paulson isn’t able to say if she’ll be starring on the FX anthology’s upcoming spinoff “American Horror Stories” — but she can confirm she will at least be directing “something” for the Ryan Murphy show’s new offshoot.
“Um, I don’t know if I’m going to be in it, but I do think I’ll be directing it,” Paulson told TheWrap during a virtual Summer CTAM panel for Netflix’s “Ratched,” a Murphy-produced “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel show in which Paulson plays a young Nurse Ratched. “Can I say that? I can say that. Directing something, not all of them, but something.”
In late May, FX revealed it had placed a series order for “American Horror Stories,” which it described as “weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.” In that same announcement, the cable channel revealed it was pushing the 10th season of Murphy’s “American Horror Story” to next year, but did not set a time table for the debut of “Impeachment,” the next installment of “American Crime Story.” Paulson, who stars on both “AHS” Season 10 and “Impeachment,” says she doesn’t know when the shows will be able to begin production, having both been delayed due to the pandemic.
“Oh gosh, I don’t know any more than you all do,” Paulson said in response to a later question from TheWrap during Tuesday’s “Ratched” panel. “Certainly, it depends on the state of the world. California is not having its finest moment right now dealing with this virus. And both productions will be shooting in Los Angeles, so that will sort of dictate how that works. We were less than two weeks away from starting ‘Impeachment’ when everything shut down. So I’ve heard rumors of October, then I heard rumors of 2021. Lot of rumors, no facts though.”
Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.
Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.