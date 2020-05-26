‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Pushed to 2021, FX Orders Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’

FX is pushing the 10th season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” to next year, the cable channel revealed Tuesday, while announcing its slate of programming through 2021. In other “AHS” news, FX has placed a series order for Murphy-created spinoff “American Horror Stories,” a “weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”

Along with “AHS” and its offshoot (which Murphy first teased earlier this month), FX’s roster through the coming year includes freshman series “A Teacher,” “The Old Man,” “Y: The Last Man,” an untitled anthology from B.J. Novak, “A Wilderness of Error,” “Hip Hop Untold,” “Hysterical” and “Pride,” which will join renewed series “Atlanta,” “American Crime Story,” “Archer,” “Better Things,” “Breeders,” “Cake,” “Dave,” “Fargo,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mayans M.C.,” “Mr Inbetween,” “Pose,” “Snowfall,” “The Weekly” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

FX has not set premiere dates for those series, which are up in the air due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns.

The Chris Rock-led fourth season of “Fargo” — which was postponed in March, when Chicago-based filming had been completed on eight out of 10 episodes — could still potentially air in 2020, though it would obviously be dependent on the ability to resume shooting, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap.

There is currently no time table for Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” originally set to air this fall, or Season 3 of Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” which was scheduled to film this spring.

In April, Murphy told TheWrap his plan for “American Horror Story” Season 10 was a “weather-dependent” theme, so the inability to shoot during the summer because of COVID-19 might prompt him to accelerate another idea (as the anthology has already been renewed through Season 13) or hold the 10th season until next year — and it looks like he’s going with the latter now.

The previously announced cast for “AHS” Season 10 includes series newcomer Macaulay Culkin, as well as “AHS” alums Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson (as first reported by TheWrap), Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year,” Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before.”

FX’s new originals include:

* The 10-episode, half-hour limited series “A Teacher,” starring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson, from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara

* The drama series “The Old Man,” starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman from John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts

* The drama series “Y: The Last Man,” based on Brian K. Vaughn’s acclaimed comic book series, starring Diane Lane from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn

* The weekly hour-long anthology “American Horror Stories,” a spin-off of “American Horror Story,” from Ryan Murphy

* The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping-off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.

* The docuseries “Hip Hop Untold;” about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop, from producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper

*” Hysterical,” a feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy, from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins

* The docuseries “Pride” about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton

* The docuseries “A Wilderness of Error” about Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson