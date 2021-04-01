American Housewife

ABC/Raymond Liu

Ratings: ‘American Housewife’ Settles for New Series Low With Season 5 Finale

by | April 1, 2021 @ 9:35 AM

Still did better than “The Con” season finale

ABC aired the season finales of “American Housewife” and “The Con” on Wednesday. Neither was able to compete against “The Masked Singer” on Fox and NBC’s “One Chicago” shows.

“Housewife’s” rating in the key demo declined from last week’s penultimate Season 5 episode and marked a new series low — for now at least. Final Live + Same Day Nielsen numbers are due out later today.

