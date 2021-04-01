Ratings: ‘American Housewife’ Settles for New Series Low With Season 5 Finale

Still did better than “The Con” season finale

“Housewife’s” rating in the key demo declined from last week’s penultimate Season 5 episode and marked a new series low — for now at least. Final Live + Same Day Nielsen numbers are due out later today.

ABC aired the season finales of “American Housewife” and “The Con” on Wednesday. Neither was able to compete against “The Masked Singer” on Fox and NBC’s “One Chicago” shows.

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 6.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second in total viewers with 3.6 million.

For NBC, “Chicago Med” at 8 p.m. posted a 0.8/6 and 7 million total viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” landed a 0.9/6 and 7.1 million total viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 put up a 0.9/7 and 6.3 million total viewers.

For Fox, “The Masked Singer” at 8 earned a 1.1/8 and 4.8 million total viewers. At 9, Wayne Brady’s “Game of Talents” received a 0.6/4 and 2.5 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.4/3 and in total viewers with 2.4 million. “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million total viewers. The “American Housewife” season finale at 8:30 had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million total viewers. At 9, “The Conners” received a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. “Call Your Mother” at 9:30 managed a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million total viewers. “The Con” season finale at 10 settled for a 0.2/2 and 1.7 million total viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 2.3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 3 million total viewers. Reruns followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 896,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 451,000. “Riverdale” at 8 got a 0.1/1 and 525,000 total viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” drew the dreaded 0.0/0 and 378,000 total viewers.