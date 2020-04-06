‘American Idol’ Tops CBS’ ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special in Ratings – But Not Viewers

Sunday’s “American Idol” fell from last week among adults 18-49, but still managed to top CBS’ “ACM Presents: Our Country” in that key demo. However, the special managed to beat out “Idol” in total viewers. Those numbers, plus a strong audience delivery from “60 Minutes” led CBS to win primetime in overall eyeballs, but lose in ratings to ABC.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 7 p.m., “America’s Funniest Home Videos” landed a 1.0/6 and 6.2 million viewers. From 8-10, “American Idol” scored a 1.2/6 and 6.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” had a 0.8/4 and 5.8 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.9/4 and first in viewers with 7.5 million. “60 Minutes” at 7 received a 0.9/5 and 9.9 million viewers. “ACM Presents: Our Country” from 8-10 put up a 1.0/5 and 7.7 million viewers. A repeat followed at 10.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.5/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.8 million.

NBC and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in viewers with 2.5 million. Fox was fifth in viewers with 1.1 million, airing only reruns.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 managed a 0.4/2 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8, “The Wall” settled for a 0.5/2 and 3.1 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 had a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. At 10, “Good Girls” closed the night with a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 909,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and 465,000 viewers. The network aired only encores.