‘American Idol’ Tops CBS’ ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Special in Ratings – But Not Viewers
Univision beats out NBC and Fox for third place in key demo
Jennifer Maas | April 6, 2020 @ 8:41 AM
Last Updated: April 6, 2020 @ 9:05 AM
ABC/CBS
Sunday’s “American Idol” fell from last week among adults 18-49, but still managed to top CBS’ “ACM Presents: Our Country” in that key demo. However, the special managed to beat out “Idol” in total viewers. Those numbers, plus a strong audience delivery from “60 Minutes” led CBS to win primetime in overall eyeballs, but lose in ratings to ABC.
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 7 p.m., “America’s Funniest Home Videos” landed a 1.0/6 and 6.2 million viewers. From 8-10, “American Idol” scored a 1.2/6 and 6.9 million viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” had a 0.8/4 and 5.8 million viewers.
CBS was second in ratings with a 0.9/4 and first in viewers with 7.5 million. “60 Minutes” at 7 received a 0.9/5 and 9.9 million viewers. “ACM Presents: Our Country” from 8-10 put up a 1.0/5 and 7.7 million viewers. A repeat followed at 10.
Univision was third in ratings with a 0.5/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.8 million.
NBC and Fox tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. NBC was third in viewers with 2.5 million. Fox was fifth in viewers with 1.1 million, airing only reruns.
For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 managed a 0.4/2 and 3.1 million viewers. At 8, “The Wall” settled for a 0.5/2 and 3.1 million viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 had a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. At 10, “Good Girls” closed the night with a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 909,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and 465,000 viewers. The network aired only encores.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
1 of 16
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.