Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Bid 2020 Farewell Via Song: ‘You Have Sucked’ (Video)

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan had a musical message for the year: “2020, you have sucked.”

The “American Idol” judges taped the impromptu song during the Season 19 auditions, which began in October. The duet was posted online Thursday night and also played during ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” special.

Watch Perry’s singing with Bryan accompanying her on the piano above. Here are the lyrics:

Is this six feet on your TV channel?

Will we ever see a brighter day?

2020, you have sucked

2021 will you kiss 2020 in the butt? [We think she meant “kicked”]

We are hoping for a brighter day

2020 can you just go the hell away?

The performance even earned a “very nice” from fellow judge Lionel Richie.

Also Read: 'Name That Tune' Revival With Jane Krakowski and Randy Jackson Ordered at Fox - Watch Teaser Here (Video)

“American Idol” returns to ABC on Feb. 14 with Perry, Bryan, Richie and host Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest also posted a preview of the new season, highlighting some of the singing standouts as well as the new, socially distanced judges tables. Previously, the judges sat together at one big table. In the upcoming season, they will have their own separate tables.

Get a glimpse, below:

Can’t wait for you to fall in love with this new season of talented hopefuls. @AmericanIdol premieres February 14th on @ABCNetwork! #TheNextIdol #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/UQVzvo6opk — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 1, 2021

“It’s so excited to be back doing the show on its normal scale,” Seacrest said.

“Idol” crowned its Season 18 winner, Just Sam, via a remote finale last year.