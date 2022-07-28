‘American Idol’ Auditions for Season 21 Kick Off in August

ABC’s sixth season of “American Idol” — and the 21st season for the show — will welcome back host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with “Idol Across America” auditions starting on August 3.

“Idol Across America” involves a live virtual search nationwide for the next superstar singer, offering potential candidates the chance to display their talent in person with an “American Idol” producer anywhere in America. Passing this stage sends the competitors to the judge audition round of the competition.

Auditions occur in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, starting with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else. Specific dates for “Idol Across America” auditions have the following lineup (subject to change):

‘First 500’ VIP Event (Aug. 3)

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 5)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 10)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 12)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi ( Aug. 15)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 17)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington (Aug. 19)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 22)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 24)

Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming (Aug. 26)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. (Aug. 29)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Aug. 31)

Information on how to sign up for “Idol Across America” for a chance to virtually audition in front of an “American Idol” producer can be found at this link: www.americanidol.com/auditions. More details on specific dates, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions are available on the website. Contestants must be at least 15 years old to audition and may do so on any “Idol Across America” date regardless of your location.

The sixth season competition begins in the spring of 2023, on ABC.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones announced at the beginning of this year that he will not return as a mentor for the 20th season of “American Idol” after four years in the role on the ABC series.