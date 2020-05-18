Ratings: At-Home ‘American Idol’ Season Finale Slips 23% From Last Year

“American Idol” was the highest-rated of seven season finales across broadcast TV on Sunday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the at-home version was a success.

While ABC topped primetime, “Idol” slipped 23% in the key demo from last year’s season finale. Click here to find out who won ABC’s third “American Idol” season. The network renewed its singing competition for a fourth (ABC) season last week.

Also airing their season finales last night were “The Simpsons,” “Duncanville,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” “Batwoman” and “Supergirl.”

Also Read: ABC's 'American Idol' Crowns Season 3 Winner

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. A special at-home episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.7/4 and 4.6 million viewers. The “Idol” finale, airing from 8 to 10, averaged a 1.0/5 and 7.3 million viewers. A Taylor Swift concert at 10 drew a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and third in viewers with 2.3 million. At 7, the end of the “2020 Nascar Cup Series” put up a 1.1/7 and 5.8 million viewers. Following a repeat, “The Simpsons” season finale at 8 earned a 0.6/4 and 1.9 million viewers. The first season finale of “Duncanville” at 8:30 got a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Bob’s Burgers” ended its season with a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million viewers. The “Family Guy” finale at 9:30 received a 0.5/3 and 1.5 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 5.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” had a 0.7/4 and 9.7 million viewers. The rest of primetime was filled with a broadcast of “Mission: Impossible” and a sitcom repeat.

Also Read: Univision Has Beaten Telemundo in TV Ratings for 28 Straight Seasons (at Least)

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Univision was fifth with 897,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 890,000.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 got a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers. From 8-10, the “Beverly Hills Dog Show” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. “The Wall” at 10 closed the night with a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 696,000. Following local programming, the “Batwoman” Season 1 finale at 8 received a 0.2/1 and 752,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” ended its season with a 0.2/1 and 627,000 viewers.