Ratings: At-Home 'American Idol' Season Finale Slips 23% From Last Year

NBC’s “Beverly Hills Dog Show” should probably be put down

May 18, 2020

AMERICAN IDOL – "316 (On with the Show: Grand Finale)" - "American Idol" rounds out its all-new innovative and critically celebrated season on ABC, crowning its next singing sensation live during the epic grand finale event, SUNDAY, MAY 17 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). (ABC) KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN, LIONEL RICHIE

“American Idol” was the highest-rated of seven season finales across broadcast TV on Sunday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the at-home version was a success.

While ABC topped primetime, “Idol” slipped 23% in the key demo from last year’s season finale. Click here to find out who won ABC’s third “American Idol” season. The network renewed its singing competition for a fourth (ABC) season last week.

Also airing their season finales last night were “The Simpsons,” “Duncanville,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” “Batwoman” and “Supergirl.”

Also Read: ABC's 'American Idol' Crowns Season 3 Winner

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. A special at-home episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.7/4 and 4.6 million viewers. The “Idol” finale, airing from 8 to 10, averaged a 1.0/5 and 7.3 million viewers. A Taylor Swift concert at 10 drew a 0.5/3 and 3.6 million viewers.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.6/3 and third in viewers with 2.3 million. At 7, the end of the “2020 Nascar Cup Series” put up a 1.1/7 and 5.8 million viewers. Following a repeat, “The Simpsons” season finale at 8 earned a 0.6/4 and 1.9 million viewers. The first season finale of “Duncanville” at 8:30 got a 0.4/2 and 1.2 million viewers. At 9, “Bob’s Burgers” ended its season with a 0.5/3 and 1.3 million viewers. The “Family Guy” finale at 9:30 received a 0.5/3 and 1.5 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and second in viewers with 5.1 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” had a 0.7/4 and 9.7 million viewers. The rest of primetime was filled with a broadcast of “Mission: Impossible” and a sitcom repeat. 

Also Read: Univision Has Beaten Telemundo in TV Ratings for 28 Straight Seasons (at Least)

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2 million, Univision was fifth with 897,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 890,000.

For NBC, “Little Big Shots” at 7 got a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers. From 8-10, the “Beverly Hills Dog Show” managed a 0.3/2 and 1.9 million viewers. “The Wall” at 10 closed the night with a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 696,000. Following local programming, the “Batwoman” Season 1 finale at 8 received a 0.2/1 and 752,000 viewers. At 9, “Supergirl” ended its season with a 0.2/1 and 627,000 viewers.

1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has been sprung for quite a while now and with the changing of the seasons came the changing of many channels as a slew of new shows began to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

