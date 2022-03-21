Daughter of ‘American Idol’ Season 4 Finalist Nadia Turner Surprises Mom By Auditioning (Video)

“American Idol” had a homecoming of sorts on Sunday night, when it welcomed a Season 4 Top 10 finalist back as her daughter surprised her by auditioning.

Zaréh, a 21-year-old stylist based in Los Angeles, pretended she was taking her mom, Nadia Turner, for a spa day, only to surprise her mom by auditioning for the show. As Turner stepped out of a car with a blindfold on, “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest put on a Southern accent to welcome her, before using his announcer voice to surprise Turner.

After getting over the shock of seeing Seacrest again (Turner appeared on the show in 2005) — Turner was able to accompany her daughter as the young woman performed Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust the Windows” for the judges.

As Zaréh hit the stage, she did so in the same top her mom auditioned for the show in 17 years ago.

Zaréh’s rendition of Sullivan’s song brought her mom to tears, prompting judge Lionel Richie to give Turner his handkerchief. Watching the emotional mother-daughter moment also had judge Katy Perry shedding happy tears.

Judge Luke Bryan thought Zaréh’s audition was strong, commenting, “in your zone, you are tremendous,” while Perry praised Zaréh’s “cool vibe.”

Richie, though had some advice for Zaréh, letting her know her mom would be talking to her every day following the audition, which was a signal of his “yes” vote. In fact, Zaréh swayed all three judges and left her audition with a ticket to Hollywood and one very proud mom (who no doubt has plenty of good advice).

During her own season, Turner was eliminated when there were only eight contestants left. Carrie Underwood went on to win Season 4.

Watch Zaréh’s audition above.